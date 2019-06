SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over the weekend eight people were pulled from Saratoga Lake after their boat overturned on Sunday.

The boat had a mechanical malfunction that caused it to take on water. On Saturday at the Sacandaga Lake, a man was charged with boating while intoxicated.

With two incidents during one weekend, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says this is a friendly reminder to take it easy on the water.