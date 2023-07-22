ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nearly 200 asylum seekers arrived in Rotterdam this week and now the county is stepping in to assist local law enforcement. Sheriffs will be providing aid to the Rotterdam police to help respond to challenges.

Schenectady County Undersheriff James Barrett said they’re ready to help where needed.

“What I can tell you is that Rotterdam requested our assistance in the form of manpower and Spanish-speaking officers to help with any needs that may arise,” said Barrett.

183 asylum seekers were relocated to the town on Tuesday. Local officials said they were blindsided.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and others have concerns about how the asylees ended up living at the town’s Super 8 Motel.

“When you hear people being treated like this because another government official, whether it’s here or in New York City this is not the way government is supposed to work this is not the way government should operate I’ve asked Attorney General to investigate the actions that took place that led to this,” said Santabarbara.

He also sent letters to federal representatives requesting urgent interventions.

“The federal government really needs to step in here and, and put an end to this chaotic situation,” said Santabarbara.

He said he also sent a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and said Adams has not responded to his phone calls.

Santabara believes more asylum seekers will continue to show up around the capital district without warning and wants all parties involved to communicate so they can have a plan in place.