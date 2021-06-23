Sheriff Zurlo reminding residents & visitors to lock cars, hide or remove valuables as break-ins, thefts increase

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sheriff Zurlo, of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, is reminding residents and visitors to lock their cars and remove any valuables due to a recent increase in both thefts from unlocked cars and cars being stolen because they are left unlocked with the keys inside.

Sheriff Zurlo says that while this kind of criminal activity typically increases during the summer months, the majority of it can be prevented by simply locking your car and hiding valuables from plain sight.

Sheriff Zurlo reminds residents and visitors to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761.