Sheriff Zurlo honors those who helped during medical emergency at 911 center

Three people were given the Life Saving Award and six others given a Certificate of Merit for their roles in helping during a medical emergency at a 911 center.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo awarded three members of the Communications Division with the Life Saving awards and six others in the division with Certificates of Merit. These awards stem from an incident in September when a telecommunicator in the division suffered a heart attack.

The person’s co-workers sprung into action quickly and initiated CPR until relieved by paramedics of Community EMS.

The following members were awarded the agency Life Saving Award: Desk Sergeant Kurt

Haas, Desk Officer Thomas Lundquist and Steven Gordon, Director.

The following members were awarded Certificates of Merit: Desk Sergeant Leah

Kane, Desk Sergeant Timothy Johnston, Desk Officer George Downs, Desk Officer Niklas

Kaplan, Desk Officer Joshua Otten and Desk Officer William Cody Marshall.

“The calmness demonstrated by these members during this event is amazing. To have an event as tragic as this happen in a working high volume 911 Center is a testament to their professionalism and dedication,” Sheriff Zurlo added.