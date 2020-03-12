Sheriff suspends visitation, some inmate programs at Warren County Jail to prevent coronavirus spread

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr issued orders this week aimed at stopping COVID-19 from spreading in the Warren County Jail.

The orders, which the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says are short-term and intended to stay in effect until further notice is given, include suspension of public visitation, regardless of physical contact; as well as all inmate programs provided by outside individuals.

Parole hearings, interviews and attorney-client hearings will continue, but will be moved to non-contact areas of the jail in accordance with non-contact protocols.

Warren County Supervisor Ryan Moore issued an update email Thursday which laid out some added context for what these decisions mean for the jail.

“The jail is a confined space and the inmates, guards and medical personnel have no other choice but to be there,” Moore wrote. “In this type of setting, you want to take extra precautions to prevent the introduction of a virus.”

The email also pointed out that other county jails are enacting similar policies, and that Sheriff LaFarr has been in consultation with state regulators in making the changes.

The orders came as a result of a case cropping up in the county, at the Main Street CVS in Queensbury. Over the weekend, Moore’s office had created a list of around 400 customers who interacted with the pharmacist and two others, all of whom are now in voluntary quarantine, and was planning to contact all of the people on that list moving forward.