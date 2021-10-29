Sheriff responds to Cuomo’s team’s accusations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Just one day after a misdemeanor complaint was filed against former Governor Andrew Cuomo in Albany City Court, Cuomo’s representatives claim Sheriff Craig Apple has political motives. The sheriff said he’s just doing his job to help the victim who has come forward.

Apple said the victim, who has accused former governor Andrew Cuomo of putting his hand underneath her blouse, has been fully cooperating with the investigation.



” Our goal is to protect people, and to protect victims, the complainants. It’s important to do that. I think there has been enough trauma dispensed in this circus since it started. I give these women a lot of a credit, but also we had a job to do and we did,” stated Apple.



Cuomo’s representatives slamming the sheriff saying he is politically motivated noting that the forcible touching charge came one day before the attorney general, who released the sexual harassment report, announced her run for governor.

His spokesperson claiming Apple has “no corroborating evidence whatsoever of a crime. Adding “in this case, Apple is literally fruit of the poisonous tree.”

The sheriff responded to those claims by stating, “Listen, this is my job. I’d rather them throw it at me than throw it and re-victimize the victims over, and over and over.”



Elizabeth Crothers, co-founder of the Sexual harassment working group said it’s very difficult for victims to come forward, especially those working in the state legislature.



“What you’re faced with is — people have more power, more patience, more time more experience and will essentially wait until you crumble,” explained Crothers.



In an effort to improve conditions, she and her organization are trying to make it easier for victims to come forward by working to change legislation.

When it comes to the charge facing Cuomo, he’s expected to be in court on November 17th.