Sheriff issues travel advisory for Cayuga County ahead of winter storm

CAYUGA COUNTY (NEWS10) — Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling on roadways due to icy conditions from freezing rain and dropping temperatures.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Shenck issued a travel advisory effective Friday. Road conditions are said to be poor with ice up to a quarter of an inch of ice in the north and ice with freezing rain in the south.

Precipitation is expected to continue across the County. The National Weather Service is continuing to call for heavy snowfall into the morning and throughout the day on Friday.

Sheriff Shenck is urging motorists to take extra time if traveling and to use extreme caution.

Shenck said being prepared is key and it is important to check in with family, friends, and neighbors who may be elderly or vulnerable to ensure they are prepared before and during the storm. Additionally, make sure pets are cared for and have sufficient shelter as well.