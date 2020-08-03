Sheriff Craig Apple talks bicycle, pedestrian and motorcycle safety

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple is offering ways for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists to stay safe this summer. He is also asking motorists to slow down and to not let themselves become distracted by electronic devices while driving.

Sheriff Apple wants to remind motorists that a moment of distraction can cause an accident, potentially leading to serious injury for motorcyclists, pedestrians, and bicyclists. He says it’s also important for bicyclists/pedestrians to wear reflective clothing and for bicyclists/motorcyclists to wear a Department of Transportation approved helmet.

Different rules apply for pedestrians and bicyclists. Pedestrians should use the sidewalk, if none is available they should travel in the opposite direction of traffic. Bicyclists should travel in the same direction as traffic, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Automobiles have to yield the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists. Sheriff Apple says many programs that supplied safety gear including helmets are not operating this year due to the coronavirus but the Albany County Department of Health can help people get reflective bands.

Despite warm temperatures, motorcyclists can take precautions by wearing boots, jeans, and a leather jacket. Sheriff Apple also took the time to address the issue of unregistered off-road vehicles being used throughout the city of Albany and other municipalities.