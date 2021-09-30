Sheriff: Coeymans man dies after being trapped under vehicle

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights, crime, criminal, police car, emergency, police generic

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of a Coeymans man after a fatal accident.

Deputies and emergency services responded to the accident where they found the victim trapped underneath a vehicle after the vehicle jack had apparently failed.

The sheriff said the victim was removed and pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to Ellis Hospital for a post mortem exam.

The man’s identity has not been released yet. The investigation is ongoing.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19