Sheriff: Coeymans man dies after being trapped under vehicle

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of a Coeymans man after a fatal accident.
Deputies and emergency services responded to the accident where they found the victim trapped underneath a vehicle after the vehicle jack had apparently failed.
The sheriff said the victim was removed and pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to Ellis Hospital for a post mortem exam.
The man’s identity has not been released yet. The investigation is ongoing.
