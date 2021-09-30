Sheriff: Coeymans man dies after being trapped under vehicle

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of a Coeymans man after a fatal accident.

Deputies and emergency services responded to the accident where they found the victim trapped underneath a vehicle after the vehicle jack had apparently failed.

The sheriff said the victim was removed and pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to Ellis Hospital for a post mortem exam.

The man’s identity has not been released yet. The investigation is ongoing.