Sheriff: Bicyclist struck by pick-up truck, airlifted to hospital

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia County police are investigating a crash that sent a bicyclist to the hospital with serious injuries.

Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett said a pick-up truck hit a bicyclist at about 7:34 a.m. Monday on Fish and Game Road near the intersection with Tishauser Road.

The bicyclist was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious life threatening injuries.

Investigators have ruled out both speed and alcohol as factors in the accident and the driver was not ticketed.

The accient is still under investigation by the Colombia County Sheriff’s Investigation Unit.