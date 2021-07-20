Sheriff: Albany man arrested for possessing Oxycodone

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested an Albany man for possessing Oxycodone after a traffic stop.
Jeremy Williams, 38, was pulled over for an expired inspection and having an inadequate exhaust on Central Avenue on July 19 shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s discovered Williams was driving with a suspended license and subsequently searched the Honda he was driving. They said they also found over 17 grams of Oxycodone in the vehicle.
Williams was charged with:
- Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
- One count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Three traffic violations
He was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility and will be arraigned on July 20.