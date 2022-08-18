CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa woman found dead in a ditch outside her home died as the result of multiple dog bite injuries, authorities have confirmed. Afterward, with the assistance of a veterinarian, her five dogs were euthanized.

According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call Monday afternoon from a person who believed he had come across a motorcycle incident south of Rossie, Iowa. He said he found a woman in the ditch, but could not get close to her due to several big dogs near her.

Deputies arrived to find the woman—identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie, Iowa—dead. The incident occurred just a short distance from the driveway of her rural farm residence.

Kiepe’s body went to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The State Medical Examiner ruled on Wednesday that Kiepe’s death was due to the injuries she received from being bitten by multiple dogs—not a motorcycle crash, as had been theorized.

After further investigation, it was determined that the five great Danes owned by Kiepe had killed her. Additional details about the incident, including what may have prompted the dogs to fatally bite Kiepe, have not yet been released.