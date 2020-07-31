Shenendehowa Transportation Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shenendehowa School District announced Friday that a Transportation Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The New York State Department of Health (NYDOH) has been notified and potentially impacted staff/students have been contacted.

The district continues to closely monitor this situation and is staying in close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps. The Transportation Department is also following protocols from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with enhanced infection control precautions.

