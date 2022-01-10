Shenendehowa transportation coordinator passes away

by: Harrison Gereau

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lindsay Valenti, spokeswoman for Shenendehowa Central School District, announced Monday the sad passing of transportation coordinator Sherry Lynn Cuva. Valenti has confirmed with NEWS10 Ms. Cuva died Friday, in Saratoga Hospital.

Cuva worked in the district for the past nine years, and the cause of her untimely passing has not yet been released. Cuva was born in Cohoes and was a graduate of Cohoes high school.

According to her obituary, Cuva was an avid outdoorswoman. She was 64 years old.

