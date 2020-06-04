Shenendehowa School District promotes behind-schedule absentee ballots with area drop boxes

Democratic Party of Hawaii staff count presidential primary ballots in Honolulu on May 22, 2020, when concerns about the virus forced the party to cancel in-person voting and allow only mail ballots. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

SHENENDEHOWA (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa School District’s absentee ballot order got bungled by a third-party printing service, and voters may not receive mailed ballots until Friday or Saturday.

That’s July 5 or 6, a tight turnaround for a vote on the budget, a bus replacement proposition, and the board of education with a date of June 9, especially with no mail on Sundays.

There are now drop boxes at the following locations to make the election process as easy as possible:

Shenendehowa Central Schools District Office at 5 Chelsea Place, Clifton Park

Chango Elementary School at 100 Chango Drive, Ballston Lake

Okte Elementary School at 1581 Crescent Road, Clifton Park

Shenendehowa High School at 970 NY-146, Clifton Park

Acadia Middle School at 970 NY-146, Clifton Park

Anyone physically unable to go to one of these locations can make arrangements for the ballot to be picked up. Contact Shenendehowa School District at (518) 881-0600 and leave a voice message by 5 p.m. on Monday. The school district says all drop boxes will be under video surveillance.

The school district says it met all the necessary deadlines with the print vendor, and it is working with USPS to mail out over 28,000 ballots via first-class mail.

The district has rushed to meet a standard set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose May 1 executive order set the June 9 date statewide, and by absentee ballot only. The district says there have been several challenges presented by this truncated timeline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in the first place is Thursday at 5 p.m., a heavily abbreviated timeline of ony five days.

