Shenendehowa School District cancels classes for a week out of an ‘abundance of caution’

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Shenendehowa School District has decided to close schools for one week. Students will not report to school the week of March 16 -20. The district sent an email to parents on Friday.

At this time there are no confirmed cases linked to the school district.

Staff will report Monday, March 16 to prepare for the possibility of online education. They will also develop plans for students with special needs, food provisions for those in need, come up with a communication plan, ensure productive operations and clean and sanitizing buildings and busses.

The district will continue to evaluate the situation next week and determine the next steps as they continue to help mitigate the community spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

“This is a serious health matter that we are monitoring closely and we will continue to share information as it becomes available. Please know that, as always, the health and safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we will remain vigilant in our efforts to help prevent the spread of this illness,” the district said to parents in the email.

