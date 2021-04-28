Shenendehowa: Proposed $187M budget for 2021-22

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Shenendehowa School Board approved a $187 million budget for the 2021-2022 school year. It’s a $5.5 million increase in spending over last year’s budget, according to the district.

The district said the tax levy is at the state’s cap of 2% but the “true tax rate” will amount to a .5% decrease per $1,000 assessed market value for homeowners.

The budget also includes a $26.5 million capital project for repairs and enhancements and a $1.76 million proposition to buy 17 new buses.

“This year has presented many challenges and our learning community has risen to those challenges and come back stronger. We are excited about the return to full, in-person learning for 2021-22

and the renewed commitment to provide engaging experiences on-site for all of our students,” Superintendent Dr. L. Oliver Robinson said in a budget newsletter.

The capital project will use $2.5 million in Capital Reserves to offset the cost to taxpayers. The project includes:

Replacing lighting throughout the district with LED’s

Replacing old water pipes, fittings, boilers, windows, and damaged roofs

Upgrading electricity and expanding capacity

Replacing floor tiles with non-asbestos materials

Expanding air conditioning operation in Chango and Okte

Securing the front entrance, adding art/classrooms, upgrading science rooms at Gowana

Sports/physical education upgrades including the installation of a multi-use turf field near Koda, rehabilitation of tennis courts at the high school, and replacing track and turf at the Plainsmen Stadium

Shenendehowa said they are also receiving an additional $971,561 in State Foundation Aid which will help pay for new textbooks, technology tools, targeted professional development resources, repurposing of resources to provide increased opportunities for the arts and physical education, as well as other projects.

Residents will be able to vote on Shenendehowa’s 2021-2022 budget in Gowana’s gym on May 18, 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Absentee ballots can be requested from the District Clerk’s office by calling (518) 881-0623.