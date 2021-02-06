Shenendehowa High School student to attend the Super Bowl

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Big Game is less than a day away and a Shenendehowa High School has the privilege of traveling to Tampa to attend The Super Bowl.

Two weeks ago, Ryan Santillo’s family friend surprised him with a Super Bowl LV ticket. The two are going to the game together. Ryan flew to the Sunshine State on Friday.

“I was really shocked honestly…I didn’t plan on traveling during this pandemic, just because of all the stuff you have to go through…[with] traveling and the risk you take. But, this is a once in a life-time opportunity that you have to drop everything because I may never ever see a Super Bowl again,” says Ryan.

Between the tickets and fees, Ryan’s friend covered the $20,000+ cost. Ryan has been living the dream these last few days. He spent his Saturday watching a celebrity football game on the beach. “It’s really weird to be apart of something that’s normal again…but at the same time, it’s kind of scary,” says Ryan.

The Raymond James Stadium will be at 1/3 capacity tomorrow. Approximately 22,000 fans will be at the game and they are all required to wear masks at their seats. Ryan says the stadium has a number of safety protocols in place, but outside of the stadium is a different story. “…tailgating [is allowed] and all the events around the stadium to continue so while the stadium is pretty well spaced out and following guidelines —the whole City of Tampa as a whole just went back into a normal mode.”

It is easy to say Ryan has a great friend, good seats, and will have a lot of memories to bring back to the Capital Region.

“I am a Browns fan so I have a bone to pick with the Chief’s, so go Bucks for this,” says Ryan.

Ryan will be getting tested for COVID-19 before he comes back home on Monday.