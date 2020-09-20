Shenendehowa High School student tests positive for Coronavirus

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shenendehowa Central School District has confirmed a Shenendehowa High School East student tested positive for COVID-19. The district claims the student was only present at school for two days, Monday September 14, and Tuesday, September 15.

Students and teachers who are at high risk of exposure are currently being traced by the school district and the Saratoga Public Health Department. Those who are identified will be informed if they need to be placed under mandatory quarantine for precautionary purposes.

Parents are asked to add the number for Saratoga County Public Health to their list of phone contacts, as it may come up as spam on some phones. The number is 518-885-2276.

A number of social distancing measures are in place at the school, including:

all students and staff are required to wear masks

classroom seats are spaced with appropriate social distance and students have assigned seats

classrooms are cleaned regularly throughout the school day, and deep cleaned and sanitized at the end of each school day

seating assignments also occur on buses and in the cafeteria

A number of school districts have reported positive cases since in-person learning resumed, including one positive in a Gloversville school, and two in Greenwich.

