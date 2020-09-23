Shenendehowa High School confirms new coronavirus case

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Shenendehowa Central School District has confirmed that another Shenendehowa High School East student tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, the district said the new case is related to a previous case stemming from a point of exposure outside of school.

The affected student had not been present in the school since Tuesday, September 15, because of the hybrid learning model in place.

This is the second case at the high school within seven days. The school district had previously been made aware of another Shenendehowa High School East student testing positive on September 20.

As with the previous case, the school district is working with Saratoga County Public Health Department to co-ordinate contact tracing.

Parents are asked to add the number for Saratoga County Public Health to their list of phone contacts, as it may come up as spam on some phones. The number is 518-885-2276.

A number of social distancing measures are in place at the school, including:

all students and staff are required to wear masks

classroom seats are spaced with appropriate social distance and students have assigned seats

classrooms are cleaned regularly throughout the school day, and deep cleaned and sanitized at the end of each school day

seating assignments also occur on buses and in the cafeteria

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES