Shenendehowa CSD warns local businesses of phone scam

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa Central School District is warning local businesses of a phone scam soliciting donations for their cheerleading team. The district says the fraudulent phone calls are from Elite Sports Promo.
Any official fundraising activities from Shenendehowa Athletics are initiated by coaches or officers in Booster Clubs. The district warns businesses to make sure they review all potential donations to a Booster Club. Shen will never solicit donations by robocall.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s office has been notified of the scam.
