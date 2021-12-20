Shenendehowa CSD holding bus driving event in Jan.

School buses parked in Helena, Mont., ahead of the beginning of the school year, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. School districts across the country are coping with a shortage of bus drivers, a dilemma that comes even as they struggle to start a new school year during a new surge of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Shenendehowa Central School District will be allowing people who may want to drive a school bus to test drive one on Friday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.

“If you ever thought about driving a school bus but were afraid to try it – here’s your opportunity,” the district said.

Potential drivers must have a valid driver’s license and will have to contact the district if they plan to participate by the end of the day on January 5. They can call or email the Transportation Department at (518) 881-0240 or mayfjudy@shenschools.org.

The event will take place on the Shenendehowa Central School campus 970 Rte. 146 in Clifton Park at the Transportation Department. Job applications will be available after the demonstration. Participants will have to fill out a health form prior to the event and wear a face mask during it.