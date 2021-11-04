Shenendehowa celebrates Ian Anderson’s World Series Title

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa graduate Ian Anderson is a World Series champion. The district showed Wednesday just how proud they are of the former Plainsman.

After the Braves 7-0 win over the Astros Tuesday night, Shenendehowa superintendent Dr. Oliver Robinson wanted to make sure the district’s sign would only have one message displayed. The sign in front of the district read, “Shen Pride: Ian Anderson, Atlanta Braves World Series Champion!”.

Robinson felt it was important to recognize Anderson’s incredible achievement. “It’s historic to this community, it’s historic to this school and I think, you know what, when things like that happen we need to pause and recognize the significance of the event,” Robinson said. “So that’s what we’re doing. We’re pausing to say ‘Ian, thank you for being who you are. Thank you for representing Shen in a way that we hope every young people will represent this school district.'”

Shenendehowa head baseball coach Greg Christodulu says Anderson couldn’t represent the Plainsmen any better. “It exemplifies everything we do in our program,” Christodulu said. “We work hard, all the players work hard. Ian worked hard, Ben worked hard, and for him to reach the pinnacle of baseball is just astonishing. It’s a great representation for Shenendehowa and our community, and basically Section 2 baseball.”