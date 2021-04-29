Shenendehowa announce changes to year-end calendar and event requirements

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shenendehowa Schools have announced changes to their year-end calendar and entry requirements for planned events. Five changes have been made to the district’s schedule, and year-end events will be held in accordance with New York State Upstate Graduation Guidance.

Juneteenth will be observed and the district will be closed on June 18th as a result. Schools will also be closed on May 28 due to a emergency day give back.

Regents Exams (revised), High School Local Exams or June Academy make-ups for high school students will be held between June 17 and 25. June 16 is the last day of class for high school students.

For year-end events, the schools will be making: “all attempts to maximize the capacity allowances for in-person attendance, recognizing that we will not jeopardize the health and safety of our students or the community.”

Students who have been fully vaccinated at least 14-days prior to an event date will be allowed to attend. Those who have been vaccinated are encouraged to add their status to the Excelsior Pass app.

Students who have not been vaccinated will require proof of a negative test. The test can be:

A negative diagnostic PCR test performed within 72 hours of the event the individual wishes to attend; OR

A negative antigen (rapid) test performed within six hours of the event the individual wishes to attend

FDA approved home testing kits are acceptable and the district says it is looking into having a mass-testing day for graduation purposes.

Anyone who has tested positive for, and recovered from, COVID-19 within three months of the event and is not presenting any recent or recurrent symptoms can attend if they provide proof of illness and recovery. Those who have tested positive and recovered within the three-month window are not required to take a COVID-19 test.

More details can be found on the Shenendehowa School District website.