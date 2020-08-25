ATLANTA (NEWS10) – Former Shen pitcher Ian Anderson has been named starting pitcher for the Atlanta Braves/New York Yankees game on Tuesday according to a tweet from the MLB team. There was speculation earlier this week that Anderson would get his first start.
On the mound tonight making his big league debut: @ian_anderson15!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/mK83VOLsTz— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 25, 2020
The Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees will face off Tuesday night, first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. The game will be carried on YES Network.
More Sports News
- Shen grad Ian Anderson will make MLB debut
- Bills training camp injury update: August 25th
- Parsons, Sewell among AP preseason All-Americans not playing
- Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID
- Engram showing signs of breakout season, health permitting