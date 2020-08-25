Shen grad Ian Anderson will make MLB debut

VENICE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Ian Anderson #78 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Photo Day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2020 in Venice, Florida. Anderson will make his MLB debut on Aug. 25, 2020. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (NEWS10) – Former Shen pitcher Ian Anderson has been named starting pitcher for the Atlanta Braves/New York Yankees game on Tuesday according to a tweet from the MLB team. There was speculation earlier this week that Anderson would get his first start.

The Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees will face off Tuesday night, first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. The game will be carried on YES Network.

