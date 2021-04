CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Shenendehowa Central School District said Friday that bus routes are experiencing delays. They say it is due to a power outage in the Transportation Department and downed trees in neighborhoods. They thank parents and guardians for their patience.

According to the National Grid Outage Map, about 4,000 people were without power around 1:30 Friday afternoon. According to the map at 3 p.m., most of those outages have been fixed.