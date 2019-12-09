Shelters of Saratoga set to open permanent Code Blue shelter Monday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)—After delays, the new Code Blue Shelter in Saratoga Springs is set to open at 5 pm Monday.

The new permanent facility is located at 4 Adelphi St. in Saratoga Springs. This new location is more convenient than the temporary location out in Milton.

Private shower rooms are part of the new Code Blue shelter.

The shelter is one large living space with separate sleeping areas for both men and women. There are private showers and bathrooms, an area to watch TV, and snacks.

On Monday people were delivering clothing items in preparation for the opening. The goal is for the shelter to stay open 24/7 until April.