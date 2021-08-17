Shelters of Saratoga gifted building to provide affordable apartments for low-income residents

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) announced a partnership with The Business for Good Foundation to provide affordable apartments with support services to low-income residents.

The Business for Good Foundation gifted long-term use of the building at 1 Franklin Square in Saratoga Springs, to build the availability of supportive and affordable housing in the city.

“The gift works to fill the community need for affordable apartments with supportive care,” said Duane J. Vaughn, Executive Director at Shelters of Saratoga. “Access to health care, food, employment, and community services promotes self-sufficiency and stable housing.”

Ed and Lisa Mitzen formed Business for Good with a mission to invest in people to build better businesses, stronger communities, and a more equitable world.

“With a shared mission to fight housing instability in Saratoga Springs, Business for Good is honored to support Shelters of Saratoga in its effort to make an even greater impact in the community for those in need,” said Jahkeen Hoke, Business for Good Chief Executive Officer.

Shelters of Saratoga operates 11 affordable apartment units with support services for 16 residents in downtown Saratoga Springs. The agency recently purchased the former Spa Motel in Ballston Ave that will open as part of the supportive housing program in 2023.