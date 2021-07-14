Shelter: Dog nearly decapitated by Cairo woman making a full recovery

Peaches, a dog nearly decapitated by her previous owner is making a full recovery, according to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA.

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA says, Peaches, a dog who had been stabbed multiple times and nearly decapitated at the hand of her owner in June according to police, is making a full recovery.

Peaches underwent hours of surgery after being brought to the Catskill Animal Hospital. Police said Paula Waldron, Peaches’ previous owner, severely injured the dog waiting eight hours before getting her medical assistance.

Waldron was charged with one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

“Peaches’ recovery is remarkable. Her sutures should come out by the end of this week, and her next step will be her new forever home,” said Ron Perez, President of the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA, adding, “We couldn’t be more thankful to our foster home and caregiver.”

Five other dogs were taken from the Waldron home by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and placed into the custody of the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA. Donations towards Peaches’ recovery can be made on the shelter’s website.