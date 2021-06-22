Shelter asks for donations to help with cat hoarding case in Johnstown

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society (JABMHS) said it is in need of donations to help with a case of cat hoarding. They said more than 40 cats are being removed from a home in Johnstown.

JABMHS said it could not discuss the details of the case in a post on Facebook.

The organization said it is mostly in need of non-clumping kitty litter, dry and canned kitten food, dry adult food, and paper towels.

They said they also need adoptive homes for cats and kittens already in their care. Eventually, they said they will need adoptive homes for the cats and kittens being removed from the Johnstown residence.

Cash donations can be made at the shelter during their normal business hours or by PayPal. The shelter’s PayPal address is jabmhs@yahoo.com. Checks can be mailed to JABMHS at 437 Nine Mike Tree Road, Gloversville, New York 12078.