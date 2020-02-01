Sheffield Police search for man who fled crash on foot

SHEFFIELD, MA. (NEWS10) — The Sheffield Police Department is searching for a man who fled the scene after crashing his car following a traffic stop Saturday morning.

Police said the suspect Andrew Ranft, 29, has connections to previous breaking and entering incidents in Connecticut.

Early Saturday morning, the Sheffield Police Department attempted to stop a car for a violation. Police said Ranft fled from the officer after crashing his car at Limekiln Rd and Sheffield Egremont Rd.

Sheffield Police and the Sheffield K9 Oden tracked the suspect but lost the trail. Police searched the entire area for the subject but were unable to locate him.

He is described as a white male with dark hair and 6 feet 1″ tall. He was last seen wearing a white jacket or hoodie, dark pants and work boots.

Police said if you see this the suspect to not approach him and instead call 911 immediately.