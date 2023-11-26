ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Love was in the air at the Troy Turkey Trot! The first-ever marriage proposal took place at the starting line of the beloved Thanksgiving event.

Congratulations to Noor Khan and Lisa Church! NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson sat down with the couple to hear all about the big moment.

“I was quite nervous because I’ve never spoken in front of that many people before, but it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! I knew I had to seize it,” said Khan.

The couple says they’re in no rush to start planning the wedding.