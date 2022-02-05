Shaun White announces retirement from competition after Winter Olympics

News

by: Michael Bartiromo,

Posted: / Updated:

White, 35, announced Saturday that the Beijing Olympics will mark his fifth and final appearance at the Winter Games — and his last appearance in any competition. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Trending on NEWS10

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 Winter Games will be Shaun White’s last. White, 35, announced Saturday that the Beijing Olympics will mark his fifth and final appearance at the Winter Games — and his last appearance in any competition, period.

“In my mind, I think I’ve decided this will be my last competition,” White said at a press conference in Beijing.

The three-time gold medalist said he came to the decision late last year, while training for the 2022 Winter Games and getting himself lost on a mountain in Austria.

He called it a “sad and surreal moment,” albeit a “joyous” one.

“I kind of reflected on things I’ve done and looked at the sun going down and went, ‘Wow, next time I’m here, I won’t be stressed about learning tricks or worried about some competition thing,’” said White, who also battled an ankle injury and a bout of COVID-19 on the road to this year’s games.

White has often taken a season or two away from competition after each of his Olympic appearances, something he described as a “relief” from the pressures of competing.

White, however, isn’t planning on hanging up his board for good, but rather continuing outside of competition, citing urban and backcountry snowboarders who largely stay out of the “limelight.”

“I’m excited for that next chapter,” White said.

White will defend his title at the snowboard halfpipe during qualifying rounds on Feb. 9 ahead of the finals on Feb. 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Sport Highlights

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19