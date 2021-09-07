Sharon Springs Harvest Festival returns this year

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Sharon Springs Harvest Festival is returning this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Over 90 festival vendors and crafters will be there featuring locally sourced products including hand crafted jewelry, food products, and outdoor living items.

The Harvest Festival hours on September 18 are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and September 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival also features displays and demonstrations, entertainment, free horse-drawn carriage rides, a children’s play area, food and more.

The Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce has taken over responsibility for the festival this year. The event was previously managed by Beekman 1802.

“This has traditionally been one of the largest events in the county,” said Chamber President Ron Ketelsen. “With COVID regulations are changing constantly, it is important that we work closely with the Department of Health on this event.”

This year, anyone planning to attend the festival will be required to register online and obtain a ticket. You are not required to be vaccinated to attend the festival but everyone must register on the website. Social distancing and masks are recommended.