Sharon man arrested after demolishing stolen trailer

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police out of Cobleskill arrested Scott Kleinberger, 58, of Sharon for stealing an enclosed trailer, destroying it on someone else’s property, and violating multiple orders of protection.

On Sunday, state police responded to a Sharon homeowner’s complaint that Kleinburger was using a tractor to pull a 2018 Patriot box trailer that had no wheels across their hay field. The homeowner reportedly told Kleinburger to leave and find wheels for the trailer.

That night, the homeowner saw that the trailer had not been removed from the field, and was instead destroyed. Police say their investigation showed that Kleinberger had stolen the trailer, and that the trailer’s owner in fact had a full stay away order of protection against Kleinberger.

Police later found and arrested Kleinberger at a Cobleskill residence whose owner also had a full stay away order of protection against him.

Kleinberger’s charges include second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree grand larceny, and first- and second-degree criminal contempt. If he’s convicted on all charges, he may earn up to 19 years in prison, according to state sentencing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES