ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fireworks are a national tradition for the Fourth of July, but for many who have PTSD, it’s a dreaded moment. Ashley Nguyen is a licensed psychologist who says that fear of fireworks goes beyond just pets at home.

“They don’t think of maybe veterans of war… or victims of gun violence,” she said. “And when people think of victims of gun violence these days. They are more focused on mass shootings. But we also have to think of people who reside in inner cities/urban areas.”

According to an Ohio State University study, fireworks can be a lifelong trigger for people like veterans who have PTSD. Nguyen says without treatment, the best thing a person can do is help create a crisis plan along with coping skills. But when it comes to the Fourth of July celebrations, she says it’s also important to listen.

“Don’t judge them if they don’t want to go to a fireworks display,” she said. “It’s not for everyone. Not everyone likes the crowd and the noise.”

Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul made a proclamation that will create more resources for veterans with PTSD, including an online screening tool and providing other resources to help cope with triggers. But Nguyen says that the community also needs to be sensitive toward victims of gun violence as well.

“If they are willing to go, okay, great. But I heard a lot of stories of people being like, ‘Oh, it’s such a baby thing. It’s fireworks- it’s in the sky, it’s not going to hurt you,’ But they don’t understand that the sounds, the smells, bring back memories for people,” she said.

And Nguyen says it’s essential always to be patient with anyone triggered by the fireworks.

“We should be thinking about people who may be impacted by gun violence. And just keep in mind- even when you are outside, there are people who maybe you don’t know are impacted,” she said. “Just looking out for signs. Because I think we all can help each other as a community.”