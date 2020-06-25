Share A Step For Seniors with Wesley Community

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – See a step, share a step! That’s the initiative of one senior community center in the Saratoga County.​​

The Wesley Community is a non-profit senior living campus made up of over 700 residents and now holding their share a step for seniors fundraiser. Except this time, it’s virtual!

It’s an effort to raise money for their community while working towards a personal fitness goal. The fundraiser, which runs through the June 26, will support their continued efforts serving both residents and staff during the pandemic. ​

From walking or running a mile per-day to completing a 30-mile bike ride, participants will keep track of their records and share progress as they support all those involved.​

“We’re always looking for ways to elevate and celebrate health and wellness in our community. So, it really tied all of that together,” Chief Strategy Officer of Wesley Community, Shelly Amato, said. “We were able to celebrate the health and wellness aspect of the Saratoga community, senior citizens being healthy, the wellness of our community and our team members. So it really gave us a platform to celebrate all of that,”​

