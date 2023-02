ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for special dinner ideas for Valentine’s Day? The City Beer Hall will be open on Valentine’s Day and is offering a multi-course prix fixe menu at $85 per person with an optional beer pairing for $30 per person.

The restaurant will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. and will not be serving its regular menu. To make a reservation, click here. The Valentine’s Day menu is below: