BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and Coffee Planet are teaming up for two new “Coffee With The Sheriff” events in February and March. All are invited to share a cup of coffee or hot cocoa and meet Sheriff Michael Zurlo and his deputies in a casual setting at Coffee Planet coffeehouse in Ballston Spa.

“Staying connected to the community is an important aspect of law enforcement. Coffee with the Sheriff will not only allow us to learn more about what is important to our residents, but it will also help community members get to know our deputies beyond the uniform,” Sheriff Zurlo said.

The family-friendly events give adults, families, and children to chance to talk with members of the law enforcement community, helping create new relationships and foster good connections. The events will be held on Saturday, February 26 and Saturday, March 12, from 9 am.m to noon. Coffee Planet is located in Ballston Spa at 100 Milton Avenue.