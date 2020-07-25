Shake Shack at the Saratoga Race Course open for take out and delivery

A bread delivery is made to a Shake Shack restaurant in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The burger chain Shake Shack says it will return a small-business loan it got to help weather the coronavirus crisis after topping up its funding. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While the Saratoga Race Course is not open to fans this year, a popular burger and shake restaurant is opening up for delivery and take out.

Shake Shack is opening up for delivery and takeout this summer, according to a tweet by Richard Snyder Saratoga Chamber of Commerce VP of Communications.

Breaking Saratoga News: To all of you Saratoga Race Course Fans who are truly missing your @shakeshack fix. This is real – Shake Shack is operating with delivery and pickups. (@MikeBillok with the scoop) #ilovesaratogacounty pic.twitter.com/or0L5h3BtS — Richard Snyder (@SaratogaRichard) July 24, 2020

“To all of you Saratoga Race Course Fans who are truly missing your Shake Shack fix. This is real,” he wrote. “Mike Billok with the scoop.”

To place an order for delivery, the restaurant is listed on DoorDash and UberEats. According to the app the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

NEWS10 is working to contact the restaurant to learn details on how to order for pick-up.

