Sex offender pleads guilty to child pornography

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Zachary Duchesne, 25, of Stillwater, pled guilty today to seven counts of transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Duchesne admitted to possession of view images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children using a Dropbox account to store between Dec. 26, 2017, and Jun. 23, 2019.

Duchesne, who has a prior conviction relating to the possession of child pornography, has admitted to periodically transferring child pornography videos into his Dropbox account and using the stored child pornography as a form of “currency” to trade with other people.

Duchesne has been in custody since his arrest on July 15, 2020.

If convicted Duchesne faces up to 40 years in prison with released probation when sentenced on January 11, 2022.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security, with assistance from the Stillwater Police Department, and is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood.