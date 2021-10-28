‘Sex crime’ misdemeanor complaint filed against Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly the subject of a misdemeanor complaint for a sex crime. A spokesperson for the New York State Courts confirmed to NEWS10:

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court. As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.” Lucian Chalfen

Cuomo resigned as governor after a damning report alleged that he harassed 11 women. A criminal charge was referred to local authorities when one woman said that he groped her.

The complaint, filed by an Albany County Sheriff’s Department investigator, accuses Cuomo of forcible touching. The alleged crime took place at the governor’s mansion on Dec. 7, 2020 when Cuomo “intentionally and for no legitimate purpose” forcibly placed his hand under the blouse of an unnamed victim and onto an intimate body part.

“Specifically, the victim’s left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires, all contrary to the provisions of the statute in such case made and provided,” the complaint said. The timing could match the account of Brittany Commisso, who was an aide to the governor at the time.

We’ve reached out to the Albany District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department to see if a final decision has been made on whether to file criminal charges. Stick with NEWS10 for more on this breaking story as it develops. Take a look at the complaint below: