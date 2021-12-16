‘Sex and the City’ actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by 2 women

LOS ANGELES (WJW) – At least two women have accused “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth of sexual assault, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Thursday. The women shared their stories with the outlet months apart and said they were motivated to come forward after seeing promotions for “And Just Like That,” the “SATC” sequel series for HBO Max.

One woman, who said she was 22 when she met Noth in Los Angeles in 2004, claimed he raped her after she returned a book to his apartment. She recalled having blood on her shirt and going to the hospital with a friend for stitches.

The other alleged victim was a 25-year-old waitress at a New York nightclub in 2015. She said she met Noth for drinks and went to his apartment, where the “Sex and the City” fan thought they would talk about his acting career. Instead, she told the Hollywood Reporter that Noth ignored her attempts to refuse his advances. The woman said he forced her to have sex with him. Noth denied the allegations in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

Noth is best known for playing the character of Mr. Big on “Sex and the City,” and recently reprised the role for its HBO Max sequel series. However, his character (spoiler alert) dies in the show’s first episode after a strenuous workout on his Peloton bike. Following his character’s controversial death, Noth also appeared in a commercial for Peloton alongside Jess King, an actual Peloton instructor who was featured in Mr. Big’s last episode.

Noth is also known for his roles on “Law and Order” and “The Good Wife.” Most recently, he was on “The Equalizer” on CBS.