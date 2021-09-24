Sewage discharge in Coxsackie

HUDSON RIVER_1549393992450.jpg.jpg

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Sewage discharge in Coxsackie occurred this morning on Friday, Sept. 24 at 88 S River Street.

An estimated 94,500 gallons was discharged and it started at around 5:30 a.m. and lasted around three and half hours. The workers monitored the flow until it was stable and the discharge went into the Hudson River.

The reason for this sewage discharge is because of the heavy rain that occurred last night.

