Severely intoxicated man found with stab wound in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, September 5, around 9 p.m., Schenectady Police responded to an intoxicated man who was lying in front of 752 Albany St, Lucky Mart, in Schenectady.

The 44-year-old Schenectady man was transported to Ellis Hospital where medical officials at Ellis reported the man had a stab wound on his lower back.

The man was too intoxicated to speak with police and it is unknown where the stab wound occurred.

The Schenectady man’s name will not be released at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.