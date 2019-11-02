Severe weather leaves thousands without power, causes several road closures

Dolgeville firefighter points out his flooded home and red truck Friday Nov 1. He is one of many displaced due to historic flooding in the small village. (Krissy Canova/ NEWS10 ABC)

(NEWS10) — Thousands of residents are without power and several road closures have impacted travel in areas in the Capital Region following severe weather that struck Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

The latest update from the National Grid’s website states power has been restored to more than 80% of customers in the Capital Region.

As of Saturday at 12 p.m. more than 25,000 National Grid customers were without power, according to the grids outage map, which is updated every 5 minutes.

National Grid spokesman Patrick Stella said crews are working as fast as they can to restore power. Heavy rain and wind caused flooding, washed out impassible roads and downed power lines throughout the Capital Region.

While most areas are expected to regain power Saturday afternoon he said Northern Saratoga county and Gloversville will not have power restored until Sunday at 11:30 p.m. at the latest.

Locally, National Grid is offering customers dry ice and bottled water Saturday afternoon at The Wilton Fire Department on 270 Ballard Road. If interested, customers should bring a small cooler or shopping bag to transport their ice home, he said.

In addition to the power outages, several roads remain closed due to heavy flooding causing downed wires and trees.

The following roads are closed according to 511NY’s traffic map:

NY29 in both directions between Buff Road and Pine Road in Saratoga Springs remain closed due to downed wires.

NY 9N in both directions between Holmes Road and Spier Falls Road in Greenfield remain closed due to a downed tree.

All lanes are closed on NY 30 both directions NY 920H to Northville in Northampton to NY 8 in Wells due to flooding.

All lanes remain closed on NY 29A both directions area of NY 29A Bridge over Burnt Valley Stream in Stratford due to flooding.

All lanes remain closed on NY 334 in both directions CR35, Mohawk to West Main Street NY5 due to a downed tree.

All lanes remain closed in NY 8 in both directions between Lakeshore Drive NY9 in Hague and Palisades Road in Horicon due to flooding.

US 9 in both directions between Blue Ridge Road, CR84 and access road to I-87 at Exit 29 in North Hudson remain closed due to downed wires and downed trees.

US 9 in both directions between I-87 at Exit 30 and Pepper Hollow Road in North Hudson remain blocked due to downed trees and wires.

First responders are working overtime following the severe storms to clean up affected areas as soon as possible.

On Friday, Governor Cuomo declared a State of Emergency for 11 New York counties including; Cayuga, Chautauqua, Dutchess, Erie, Essex, Hamilton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Saratoga and Warren Counties. He also announced the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center in Albany to Level Four status.

The governor’s office said it advised New Yorkers to use extreme caution while the cleanup is underway and only travel if necessary.

NEWS10 will continue to update this article as new information is received.