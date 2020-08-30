Severe weather damages Hoosic Valley Central School

SCHAGTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The roof of Hoosic Valley Central School has been damaged as severe weather ripped across the region. Officials say the damage is minor, and they will be able to repair the roof “fairly quickly”.

Outdoor equipment was also scattered around by the wind and was located close to both the high school and elementary school.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Some residences received heavier damage during the storm. A nearby house in Schagticoke lost its roof almost entirely, as high winds tore across the town.

A heavily damaged house in Schagticoke, courtesy of Kurt Dano

