ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Crews responding to a fire involving at least four row houses on Myrtle Avenue in Albany.

This fire happening overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. Thick smoke clouding the street.

News10’s Peter Eliopoulos was on scene, going live on Facebook as crews continued to work.

Albany Fire is responding to a 2 alarm fire with 4 row houses involved. Posted by Peter Eliopoulos on Thursday, August 22, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with News10 both on air and online as we continue to receive more information.