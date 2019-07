Scotia, N.Y. (News10) A Scotia man is recovering in the hospital from a fractured skull, fractured face, and brain bleed after six trees came crashing down during a major storm Sunday night.

A group of family and friends were barbecuing in the back yard on Marilyn Drive in Scotia when severe winds snapped six pine trees in half.

The trees toppled on top of four people, temporarily trapping them, and knocked one man unconscious.