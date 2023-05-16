HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over the weekend, the Columbia County Department of Health issued an overdose spike alert due to several reported overdoses. There were no fatalities reported.

The Department of Health encourages users to be safe and always assume that their supply is contaminated. If you or a loved one is in active addiction, you are encouraged to follow these precautions:

If you use, use safely by using less than usual or seek help for your addiction

Test your supply with Fentanyl Test Strips – available by texting TESTSTRIPS to 77948

Users can call the Never Use Alone Hotline and someone will stay on the phone with them. Call (800) 997-2280.

Have access to Narcan – available by texting NARCANKIT to 21000

Let a friend or loved one know where you are at all times

If you are aware of an overdose, contact 911 immediately. You can be protected by the Good Samaritan Law. Help is also available by calling the following: